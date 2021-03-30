The women killed for working at a TV station

Women make up a significant number of those killed in a deadly campaign of targeted attacks on civil society in Afghanistan by extremist groups opposed to them working outside the home.

One television station in the eastern city of Jalalabad has been forced to send all its female staff home for their own safety, after four young female employees were killed in recent months.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.