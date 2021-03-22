A recent peace deal between separatist fighters and the Philippine government has led to the establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao.

After decades of conflict, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front is now transitioning to politics, helping to establish a fledgling regional parliament in return for the decommissioning of firearms.

But with other factions still at war with state forces, can the peace hold? BBC Philippines correspondent Howard Johnson visited the region.