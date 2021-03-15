Myanmar's UN envoy, appointed by the disbanded parliament, says the world needs to co-ordinate its action against Myanmar's military dictatorship.

"It has to be targeted sanctions. It has to be tougher sanctions. There is no coordination. There is no targeting," Dr Sasa told BBC World News.

Dr Sasa fled Myanmar, also known as Burma, on 1 February, the day of the military coup.

He said: "The world is just watching, watching. No actions. No proper actions. We need powerful co-ordinated and targeted sanctions from the international community."