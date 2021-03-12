Meet the last of the Himalayan shepherds

Phuntsog Tsering lives a tough life, herding yaks at 5,000m in the Himalayas. Not much has changed since his ancestors used to walk the Silk Road in Ladakh in India.

A snow leopard and a wolf recently attacked his herd and he lost all 16 yaks.

Young people seek an easier life and he’s now just one of a handful of shepherds left in the village.

