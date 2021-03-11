Claims by Myanmar's military that the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi illegally accepted $600,000 (£430,000) and 11kg of gold are "ridiculous", Burmese journalist Thin Lei Win has said.

The Rome based journalist told BBC World News the allegations were not unexpected.

"A lot of people's take is that what they are trying to do is to decimate the NLD (National League for Democracy) as well as Aung San Suu Kyi's career," she said.

The allegation is the strongest yet levelled by the military since the coup in Myanmar, also known as Burma, on 1 February.

No evidence has been provided to support the claim. An MP from her party has denied the allegation.