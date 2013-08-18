In India, an ancient religion known as Zoroastrianism is under threat.

There are fewer than 60,000 believers and their numbers are projected to fall further.

The UN says this is "alarming", and warns of an “extinction in the not too distant future”.

The BBC’s global religion reporter Sodaba Haidare takes a look at whether matchmaking Zoroastrian couples, and helping them to have more children, can help keep this 3000-year-old religion alive in India.

Produced and directed by: Joanne Whalley

Camera: Saptarshi Roy

Graphic Design: Peter Caires

Executive Producer: Claire Williams