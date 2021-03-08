Dr Sasa, Myanmar's UN envoy, appointed by the disbanded parliament, says the country's military is looking to cause as much pain and suffering as possible to retain control.

Dr Sasa, fled Myanmar, also known as Burma on 1 February, the day of the military coup.

He is asking the world to stand with the people of Myanmar and work to restore democracy.

He told BBC World News: "They have declared war on the people of Myanmar and tried to harm as many as possible.

"The people of Myanmar want democracy.

"The people of Myanmar want freedom.

"We don't want to live under a repressive military regime again."