There is no end in sight to the violent crackdown by the military against protesters in Myanmar, political analyst and journalist Annie Zaman has said.

“What we are witnessing is that people are standing alone, they don’t have weapons, they are not as strong as the military,” she told BBC World News.

Following the 1 February military coup, Myanmar, also known as Burma, has seen protests across the country demanding the release of its detained elected leaders.

The UN Human Rights Office has said that more than 54 people have died since the protests began, although other reports say this figure is much higher.

The violence has been condemned by dozen of countries, but Myanmar’s military has said it is ready to withstand sanctions and isolation.