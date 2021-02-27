Myanmar's ambassador to the UN has urged the "strongest possible action" from the international community to end the military rule in the country.

Speaking to the UN General Assembly on Friday, Kyaw Moe Tun said no-one should co-operate with the Burmese army until it handed back power to the democratically elected government.

In a further show of defiance, he held up three fingers, a gesture against authoritarian rule that has been adopted by anti-coup protesters in Myanmar.

The ambassador took up his post at the UN last year, when Aung San Suu Kyi's party was in power.