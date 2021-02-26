A life-long friend of Aung San Suu Kyi has spoken of her worries about her detention.

Ann Pasternak Slater, who is also the godmother to one of Aung San Suu Kyi's sons said she had been following the news "with great concern and great sorrow that the victory they won in the elections which would have opened the doors for her to bring about all the reforms that are needed was closed so abruptly."

She told BBC World News: "I feel she is in a very vulnerable position, partly because the Western press lost respect for her and I'm hoping the demonstrations which show all the affection and passionate concern of her people might redress the balance now."