A former British diplomat and long-standing friend of Myanmar's elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, says he has heard nothing from her since she was put under house arrest.

Sir Robert Cooper told BBC World News: "I don't know how she is. She's kind of use to this. She doesn't give in easily, but what we have heard from is the Burmese people on the streets in a way I don't think we have ever seen before."

Protests have been taking place across Myanmar, also known as Burma, after the military seized control earlier this month.

The coup followed a general election in which Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide.

The military has backed the opposition who have demanded a rerun of the election and claimed widespread fraud. The electoral commission has said there was no evidence to support the claims.