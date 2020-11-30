BBC News

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani: 'This is not Vietnam'

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said he doesn't fear a Taliban military takeover of the country.

Speaking exclusively to the BBC's Lyse Doucet, he said: "This is not a government that is collapsing."

It follows Nato's announcement that it was delaying a decision on withdrawing troops by the 1 May deadline, set out in the US-Taliban peace deal signed last year by former President Donald Trump.

Mr Ghani wouldn't be drawn on how much longer he felt he needed the support of foreign forces.

