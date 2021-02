The Myanmar military coup is about Gen Min Aung Hlaing's determination to be president, Burma: A Nation at the Crossroads author Ben Rogers says.

He told BBC World News: "He has got genocide charges against him internationally.

"And he clearly wants to secure his position and hold on to power.

"And that really is what this is about.

"It is about securing the presidency through the bullet if he can't do it by the ballot."