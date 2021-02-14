Myanmar coup: What led to the military seizing power?

Many around the world were caught by surprise when the military seized power in Myanmar.

The South East Asian country was on the road to democracy having held an election just a few months ago.

The BBC's Flora Drury explains what events led to the coup, and how the military has dealt with opposition in the past.

Editing by Aimran Supardi

Produced by Saira Asher

