For decades Myanmar was tightly controlled by its military, and only in recent years did the country begin to open up to the outside world.

Foreign investment flowed in, democratic elections were held, and restrictions were slowly relaxed.

Now a military coup has deposed the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi's party, and Myanmar's progress and development is once again in question.

We speak to two young Burmese who share their fears of a return to what they call "the dark old days" - and the ways they are trying to quietly protest.

Video by Tessa Wong.