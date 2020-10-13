South Korea's 'hidden' migrant workers

Authorities in South Korea have pledged to improve conditions for the country’s 200,000 migrant workers after a woman from Cambodia was found dead living in a greenhouse in sub-zero conditions.

Her death is the latest in a series of human rights investigations involving migrant workers in the country, most of whom come from South East Asia. Seventy per cent are charged rent for basic shelter such as a greenhouse or a shipping container even during the harsh winter.

They are also tied to their employer in a system described by campaigners as a form of modern-day slavery. After decades that have seen little change, it seems their plight has finally been recognised.

Reporter: Laura Bicker

Camera: Hosu Lee and Lulu Luo

Editor and producer: Hosu Lee

Producer: Wonjung Bae