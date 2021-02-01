Army chief Min Aung Hlaing has taken power in Myanmar, as the military detains politicians from the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD).

They claim electoral fraud, after the military-backed USDP performed poorly in November's election.

Civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi told her supporters to "protest against this coup", in a pre-prepared statement before her arrest in the early hours of Monday morning.

