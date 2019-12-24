The military in Myanmar has seized power and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior members of her governing party, the National League for Democracy (NLD).

During early morning raids, soldiers arrived at the homes of politicians to arrest them for "election fraud".

Pa Pa Han, who is a regional member of parliament was escorted out of her home by soldiers.

Her husband, Ye Lin Naing, who is also an MP, live streamed it on Facebook, saying about 15 soldiers were at their home.

Read more: Aung San Suu Kyi detained as military seizes control