The rappers taking on Thailand's leaders

Thai group Rap Against Dictatorship has the pulse on the youth of the country, many of whom have been protesting for months against the government, demanding change.

Their lyrics and videos have shocked many in the establishment, and has even led to their latest video being banned by YouTube.

One of them, known as Hockey, says the group is are trying to highlight the problems with the political establishment - both before the coup and after.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.