Being a TikTok influencer without the internet

What is it like being a social media influencer in one of the most militarised and least digitally connected places on earth? Wasil is a popular social media influencer who lives in Jammu Kashmir.

For more than a year the Indian government has slowed the internet down and blocked 4G services in the region.

At times the internet has been cut off entirely. It makes making and uploading content extremely difficult, as Reha Kansara reports for BBC Trending and BBC Minute.

The Indian government says the measures are necessary to clamp down on militants – but rights organisations call them a serious breach of civil liberties. It is part of an ongoing conflict in the area that dates back to the Partition of British India in 1947, when British India and newly established Pakistan both claimed the region as theirs.

Video Journalist: Olivia Le Poidevin