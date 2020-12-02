Covid-19 has trapped British national Peter Lowe in Taiwan for months. So, with time on his hands, he decided to get a boat.

But what was meant to be a fun way to get to see the region's nature and wildlife up close has turned into a quest to clear the water, river banks and mangrove forests of plastic.

His efforts have now inspired local volunteers to join and even the authorities have taken notice and are helping with the clean-up campaign.