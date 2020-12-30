2020 has affected different people across the world, but for the elderly, the Covid-19 pandemic has been particularly devastating.

For Mahnaz Rehman, a 71-year-old from Karachi in Pakistan, the year has been one of tragedy. She lost her husband after a long battle with illness, and wasn’t able to invite friends or family to the funeral because of the lockdown in the country at the time.

Now, with restrictions eased, she explains how she reflects on the year’s events, and what she thinks the world should learn from them.

This film was made by BBC Urdu’s Karim ul-Islam, as part of the series ‘2020 and me’, a short series of films from around the world looking at how the events of 2020 have affected them.

Series producer: Dan Curtis

*This film was made following local distancing rules.