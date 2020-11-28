Cinema Park, a 70-year old cinema hall in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, was demolished despite widespread opposition by Afghan artists, cultural activist and filmmakers.

On Twitter, a trend with the caption "#Don't_destroy_cinema_park" became viral in Afghanistan.

Film director Sahraa Karimi, the first woman to head Afghanistan's state film company and archive, tells BBC Monitoring why she fought to stop Cinema Park's demolition.

Video produced by Suniti Singh