Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the country's main island, Luzon, under a ‘state of calamity’ to speed up relief and rehabilitation efforts, after it was hit last week by Typhoon Vamco.

Thousands of people in the worst-affected provinces of Cagayan and Isabela are in evacuation centres or sheltering in makeshift roadside camps, according to the authorities.

The BBC’s Philippines correspondent Howard Johnson reports from Tuguegarao in Cagayan province.