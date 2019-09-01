Asia’s largest remaining rainforests, in Papua, Indonesia, are being cleared to make way for oil palm plantations, a product found in food, cosmetics and cleaning products.

A Korean company called Korindo has cleared nearly 60,000 hectares of forest to make way for plantations on their government granted concessions.

A visual investigation, by the Forensic Architecture Group at Goldsmith University in London and Greenpeace International, published today, indicates deliberate burning during the land clearing period. It is something the Korindo group strongly denies.

Read the full story here.

CREDITS:

Video production by: Ayomi Amindoni and Rebecca Henschke

Camera: Haryo Wirawan and Sam Robinson

Editors: Kevin Kim and Ivana Batara

Graphics: Aghnia Adzkia, Arvin Supriyadi and Davies Surya