In recent months, Thailand has seen waves of youth-led protests looking very much like the ones seen in Hong Kong in 2019.

From hand signals to flashmobs, Thai pro-democracy activists are deploying tactics learnt from Hong Kong demonstrations. Meanwhile, Hong Kongers are organising online campaigns to support and boost awareness of the Thai protests.

They are part of a unique Asian youth movement called the Milk Tea Alliance, which also includes Taiwanese supporters.

Two prominent protesters - Joshua Wong from Hong Kong and Akkarasorn Opilan from Thailand - tell us how both sides are helping each other, and what this generation of Asian youth activists hopes to achieve.

Video by Tessa Wong. Additional footage by Nik Millard.