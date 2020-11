Thousands of supporters of Thailand's monarchy have taken to the streets in a show of support for the king.

People waited near the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Sunday to catch a glimpse of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida.

There were chants of "we will live loyally, die faithfully" and "long live the King."

It comes after months of anti-monarchist protests calling for royal reforms, including a curb on the powers.