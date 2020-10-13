North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gets emotional during speech
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un became emotional during a speech at a military parade over the weekend.
He wiped away tears as he spoke of the country's struggles.
While the military display featured newly developed massive missiles, Kim Jong-un thanked his troops for their efforts against the pandemic and recent natural disasters.
Observers have suggested that he may be trying to show humility even as the country faces a mounting economic crisis.