HK protesters face prison after being shot

Hong Kong has seen more than 1,000 underage protesters arrested since the outbreak of mass anti-government protests in 2019.

Close to 700 have been charged with rioting.

Thousands of protesters are now facing trial. Danny Vincent spoke to two students shot by live rounds at point blank range who are now facing trial.

