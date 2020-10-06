Facing a new disease like Covid-19 is particularly difficult for healthcare workers in low-resource and war-torn countries. The charity Teleheal is helping doctors in Afghanistan fight coronavirus via telemedicine.

Doctors around the world volunteer for the charity, offering life-saving advice on their smartphones and laptops to their colleagues in Afghanistan, Syria, South Africa and Uganda. They are sent patient reports, scan x-ray images and respond with text messages or phone calls.

Video produced and edited by Stephanie Constantine.