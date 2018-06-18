Sri Lanka is one of the world’s top exporters of tea.

It’s picked by women whose ancestors came from southern India and who live and work on isolated plantations, often in poor conditions.

Their children are given limited access to higher education.

But in a remote hillside plantation in Kandaloya, a group of girls have become the first in their estate to go to university.

Produced by: Jeyapragash Nallusamy. Filmed by: Chaminda Dissanayaka. Edited by: Kevin Kim.