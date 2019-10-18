There’s alarm in the Philippines over an escalation in shadowy killings during the pandemic in a suburb of the capital, Manila.

Since the start of 2020 there have been 11 drug-related killings in Pinyahan - all taking place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The killings come as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte continues to wage his four-year-old “war on drugs” under which thousands of drug users and dealers have been killed during police operations.

Ahead of a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council where alleged human rights abuses in the country will be discussed, the BBC's Howard Johnson spoke to people living in the area.