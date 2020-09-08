Doreen and Elaine helped to set up the PleaseStay movement in Singapore, addressing youth mental health and suicide.

They and the rest of the group's members share a unique story: they are all mothers whose children took their own lives.

The two women explain why suicide and depression remain taboo subjects in Singapore, which has seen an increase in suicides among male teenagers and boys in recent years.

Video by Tessa Wong.

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, the following resources may be able to help: