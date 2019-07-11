Three years ago, a brutal crackdown by the Myanmar army left thousands of Rohingya Muslims dead, and forced a mass exodus across the border to Bangladesh.

Over a million Rohingya people now live in the world’s largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

Every year 20,000 children are born there. They have little hope of going to Myanmar, where most are denied citizenship and other rights.

This is the story of three-year-old Nayeem, who dreams of seeing the ocean.

Video Journalist: Shahnewaz Rocky

Edited by: Kevin Kim and Shahnewaz Rocky

Produced by: Rebecca Henschke and Bruno Garcez