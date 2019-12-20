BBC News

Christchurch shootings: 'He is a coward and a pathetic human being'

Survivors and families of victims of a mosque shooting in New Zealand have spoken out against gunman Brenton Tarrant, in the third day of a four-day sentencing hearing.

There was a sense of grief - but also one of defiance - in the air as almost 90 people spoke about the incident that killed 51 people in Christchurch.

Dozens more were injured when Tarrant opened fire on two mosques last year.

Published
44 minutes ago
Section
BBC News