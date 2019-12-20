Christchurch shootings: 'He is a coward and a pathetic human being'
Survivors and families of victims of a mosque shooting in New Zealand have spoken out against gunman Brenton Tarrant, in the third day of a four-day sentencing hearing.
There was a sense of grief - but also one of defiance - in the air as almost 90 people spoke about the incident that killed 51 people in Christchurch.
Dozens more were injured when Tarrant opened fire on two mosques last year.
