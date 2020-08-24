North Korea’s propaganda machine could never be accused of being ahead of the curve. But there are signs of change signalling a new, more modern approach.

Pyongyang is believed to be behind several YouTube and Twitter accounts aimed at foreign audiences, that are promoting a benign vision of the country in a friendly video blogging style, including a recent video series in English about life in Pyongyang.

