Hamimah Tuyan's husband, Zekeriya, was one of 51 people killed by the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch in March 2019.

The Australian gunman has pleaded guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, manslaughter and terrorism.

Hamimah has flown from Singapore to New Zealand to give a victim impact statement at his sentencing.

She spoke to the BBC from her quarantine hotel in New Zealand.

Produced and edited by Simon Atkinson

