The most competent countries in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic have been in East Asia, the former Singaporean diplomat Kishore Mahbubani has said.

He told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi the number of deaths per million in East Asia was less than 10 compared to Europe and the US where it was in the hundreds.

Mr Mahbubani, a member of the Asia Research Institute said China and India had been the world's largest economies until around 1800 and now they were coming back "but clearly Covid-19 is accelerating it."

