Thousands join protests in Thailand
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thousands join protests in Thailand

Police in Bangkok say 10,000 people joined an anti-government rally in the Thai capital on Sunday.

It's thought the protest in Bangkok is the biggest in Thailand in six years.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 17 Aug 2020