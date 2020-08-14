How Covid cost the woman who may make your clothes
Bangladesh: Losing my job as a garment factory worker

Sonia, 18, is one of thousands of garment workers who have lost their jobs in Bangladesh due to Covid-19.

When global lockdowns caused shops to close, brands cancelled billions of dollars in orders. Clothing sales fell, factories closed down and workers were left without jobs.

Sonia told BBC Minute that she now struggles to pay for food or rent.

Video journalist, Nabihah Parkar

  • 14 Aug 2020
