How Covid cost the woman who may make your clothes

Bangladesh: Losing my job as a garment factory worker
Sonia, 18, is one of thousands of garment workers who have lost their jobs in Bangladesh due to Covid-19.
When global lockdowns caused shops to close, brands cancelled billions of dollars in orders. Clothing sales fell, factories closed down and workers were left without jobs.
Sonia told BBC Minute that she now struggles to pay for food or rent.
Video journalist, Nabihah Parkar
14 Aug 2020
