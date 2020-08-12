Media player
Coronavirus: 'New Zealand will get rid of the virus again'
The epidemiologist behind New Zealand's coronavirus elimination strategy believes that the country "will succeed and get rid of it again".
New Zealand put its largest city, Auckland, back into lockdown on Wednesday, after recording four new Covid-19 cases.
It ended a 102-day streak without a local infection.
Reacting to the news on BBC Newsnight, Prof Michael Baker said it was "a shock" but insisted that "one thing you have to plan for is setbacks".
Read more:New Zealand locks down Auckland after cases end 102-day run
