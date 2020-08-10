Hong Kong arrests media tycoon under security law
Video

Hong Kong arrests media tycoon Lai under security law

Hong Kong business tycoon Jimmy Lai has been arrested under the controversial security law imposed by China in June.

His newspaper offices have been raided by police over allegations of collusion with foreign forces.

Mr Lai has been a prominent pro-democracy voice and a supporter of protests that erupted last year.

