Keeping coronavirus at bay on S Korea's beaches
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Keeping the virus at bay on S Korea's beaches

South Korea's beaches are always popular in the summer, but this year things look a little different.

Authorities have implemented a number of safety measures to try and keep visitors safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 11 Aug 2020
Go to next video: What is it like being at school in South Korea?