Cambodian children 'pay' for school using rubbish
Cambodia's 'Rubbish School' where kids pay with plastic

Usually, Kimleng Sang is a photography guide in Angkor Wat in Cambodia. But because of the global pandemic there are no tourists, so he decided to use his free time to teach local children English.

As a payment, he asks them to collect plastic rubbish, so they not only learn English but also a lesson about pollution.

  • 08 Aug 2020
