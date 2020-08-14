Locals save tropical islands
Local residents in the Maldives have won a campaign against developers and the government who wanted to turn two islands into a luxury resort.

Campaigners argued the plan would have deprived local people of vital jobs and caused damage to coral reefs and the wider ecosystem.

