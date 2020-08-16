Locals save stunning Maldives islands

Media player
Campaigners win fight to stop Maldives islands becoming luxury resort
Local residents in the Maldives have won a campaign against developers and the government who wanted to turn two islands into a luxury resort.
They argued the plan would have deprived local people of vital jobs and caused damage to coral reefs and the wider ecosystem.
Video produced by Trystan Young and Jasmin Souesi.
16 Aug 2020
