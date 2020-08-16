Locals save stunning Maldives islands
Campaigners win fight to stop Maldives islands becoming luxury resort

Local residents in the Maldives have won a campaign against developers and the government who wanted to turn two islands into a luxury resort.

They argued the plan would have deprived local people of vital jobs and caused damage to coral reefs and the wider ecosystem.

