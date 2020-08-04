Phone video from inside China's detention system

Media player
The video Uighur model Merdan Ghappar filmed inside China's detention system.
The family of Uighur model Merdan Ghappar sent the BBC this video they say he filmed inside China's detention system.
04 Aug 2020
