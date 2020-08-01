Tokyo's famous Kabuki-za Theatre reopens
Tokyo's famous Kabuki-za Theatre has reopened, after being closed for five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Capacity at the venue has been halved, and performers now wear masks and sit further apart.

  • 01 Aug 2020
