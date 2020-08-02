'When will this curse be finished?'
Coronavirus: Treating sick and elderly in a refugee camp

What happens when people are forced to self-isolate, or into lockdown, in the world's largest concentration of refugees: Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

  • 02 Aug 2020