Coronavirus: 'When will this Covid curse be finished?'
Around one million Rohingya Muslims are estimated to live across 34 refugee camps in the area of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh – the world’s largest concentration of refugees.
Of those, it’s believed around 40,000 are aged 60 and above, with many suffering chronic health issues like diabetes, cardiovascular problems and respiratory conditions.
But what happens when coronavirus forces people to self-isolate, or into lockdown, in such conditions?
Medical volunteer Shah Dedar fears it could become "a death valley".
01 Aug 2020
